The forecast is showing a hot day in North Platte. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 88 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 60 degrees. Today's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. High UV indexes are expected. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from Southwest, clocking in at 8 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit nptelegraph.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Aug. 15, 2023 in North Platte, NE
Related to this story
Most Popular
Almost all of Lincoln County has advanced to the U.S. Drought Monitor's "abnormally dry" category, a year after the worst level of "exceptiona…
North Platte folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a quite blistering high of 93. Today has the mak…
It will be a warm day in North Platte. It should reach a mild 75 degrees. 53 degrees is today's low. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. …
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It should reach a balmy 87 degrees. A 64-degree low is forecasted. Today's UV index is medium. Seek shad…
It will be a warm day in North Platte. It looks like it will be a mild 79 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low re…