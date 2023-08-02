North Platte folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It should reach a warm 87 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 68 degrees. Today's forecast brings 44% chance of rain, so you may want to bring an umbrella. Today's UV index is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The North Platte area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 6 mph wind conditions coming up from the East. Special National Weather Service Alert: Severe Thunderstorm Watch from TUE 10:34 PM CDT until WED 4:00 AM CDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on nptelegraph.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.