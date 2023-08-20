North Platte folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a high of 98 though it will feel even hotter at 101. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 68 degrees. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. High UV indexes are expected. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 14 miles per hour, coming from Southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit nptelegraph.com for more weather updates.