The North Platte area can expect a sizzling hot day. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a high of 103. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 72 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. High UV indexes are expected. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. Breezy conditions are expected this Tuesday, with forecast models showing 21 mph wind conditions coming up from the South.