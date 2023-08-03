Hot temperatures are predicted today. It should reach a balmy 85 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 65 degrees today. Don't leave the house without an umbrella today! Today's outlook shows a 42% chance of rain. High UV indexes are expected. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The North Platte area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the East, clocking in at 8 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on nptelegraph.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Aug. 3, 2023 in North Platte, NE
Related to this story
Most Popular
North Platte folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It should reach a warm 87 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 68 degre…
Showers and storms are still in the forecast. A few spots in western Nebraska could see damaging wind and hail today. The chance for severe we…