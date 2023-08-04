The forecast is showing a hot day in North Platte. It looks like it will be a balmy 85 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 64 degrees. There is a 36% chance of rain in the forecast. Check the radar before you head outside, and don't forget an umbrella. The sunshine will be intense today; high UV indexes are forecasted. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The North Platte area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from Southeast, clocking in at 8 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Severe Thunderstorm Watch until FRI 4:00 AM CDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit nptelegraph.com for more weather updates.
