Hot temperatures are predicted today. It should reach a warm 87 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 61 degrees. Expect clear skies today. Today's UV index is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. Some wind is expected today, with forecast models showing 15 mph wind conditions coming up from the West. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit nptelegraph.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Aug. 5, 2023 in North Platte, NE
Related to this story
Most Popular
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It should reach a balmy 85 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 65 degrees today. Don't leave the hou…
North Platte folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It should reach a warm 87 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 68 degre…
The forecast is showing a hot day in North Platte. It looks like it will be a balmy 85 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 64 degre…