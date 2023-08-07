Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the North Platte area. It should reach a comfortable 74 degrees. A 57-degree low is forecasted. How likely is it that it'll rain on your picnic? The weather forecast calls for a 37% chance of rain. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from Southeast, clocking in at 7 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on nptelegraph.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Aug. 7, 2023 in North Platte, NE
Related to this story
Most Popular
It will be a warm day in North Platte. It looks to reach a comfortable 78 degrees. 53 degrees is today's low. We'll see sunshine today, but al…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It should reach a warm 87 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 61 …
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It should reach a balmy 85 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 65 degrees today. Don't leave the hou…
The forecast is showing a hot day in North Platte. It looks like it will be a balmy 85 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 64 degre…
North Platte folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It should reach a warm 87 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 68 degre…