Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the North Platte area. It should reach a comfortable 74 degrees. A 57-degree low is forecasted. How likely is it that it'll rain on your picnic? The weather forecast calls for a 37% chance of rain. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from Southeast, clocking in at 7 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on nptelegraph.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.