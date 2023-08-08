North Platte folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It should reach a balmy 81 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 60 degrees. How likely is it that it'll rain on your picnic? The weather forecast calls for a 35% chance of rain. The UV index today is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from the South, clocking in at 8 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit nptelegraph.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Aug. 8, 2023 in North Platte, NE
