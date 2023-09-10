Folks in the North Platte area will see highs in the 60s today. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 64 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 49 degrees today. The area will see thunderstorms today. You may want to stay in today, as there is a 80% chance of rain. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 12 miles per hour, coming from Northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit nptelegraph.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Sep. 10, 2023 in North Platte, NE
