Today's temperature in North Platte will be warm. It should reach a pleasant 73 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 50 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from Northeast, clocking in at 7 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit nptelegraph.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Sep. 11, 2023 in North Platte, NE
Related to this story
Most Popular
A few severe storms are possible late tonight in North Central Nebraska.
Folks in the North Platte area will see highs in the 60s today. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 64 degrees. We'll see a low tempera…
The forecast is showing a hot day in North Platte. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a high of 90. …
North Platte will see warm temperatures this Tuesday. It looks like it will be a comfortable 75 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures…
The North Platte area can expect a very hot day. Temperatures are projected to be a quite blazing high of 91. Today has the makings of a perfe…