The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the North Platte community. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 77 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 50 degrees. It should be a fairly cloudless day. The forecast is calling for clear skies. The North Platte area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 10 miles per hour, coming from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on nptelegraph.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Sep. 12, 2023 in North Platte, NE
Related to this story
Most Popular
A few severe storms are possible late tonight in North Central Nebraska.
Folks in the North Platte area will see highs in the 60s today. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 64 degrees. We'll see a low tempera…
The forecast is showing a hot day in North Platte. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a high of 90. …
The North Platte area can expect a very hot day. Temperatures are projected to be a quite blazing high of 91. Today has the makings of a perfe…
Today's temperature in North Platte will be warm. It should reach a pleasant 73 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 50 degrees. We …