It will be a warm day in North Platte. It looks like it will be a mild 78 degrees. 55 degrees is today's low. We will see clear skies today. The North Platte area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the South, clocking in at 13 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit nptelegraph.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Sep. 13, 2023 in North Platte, NE
