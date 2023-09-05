North Platte will see warm temperatures this Tuesday. It looks like it will be a comfortable 75 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 45 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Some wind is expected today, with forecast showing winds from Northwest, clocking in at 22 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit nptelegraph.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Sep. 5, 2023 in North Platte, NE
