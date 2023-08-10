A year ago, an ugly blot of scarlet was spreading across Lincoln County’s U.S. Drought Monitor map — an indicator of the most profound drought conditions.

A snowy winter and relatively rainy spring and summer later, almost all of the county has advanced to the map’s “abnormally dry” category, the lightest of its five levels of below-normal moisture conditions.

And though it’s too small to show up on Thursday’s newest map, 0.22% of Lincoln County has been freed of drought entirely, according to figures posted with the map by the National Drought Mitigation Center.

The rain kept falling in North Platte as August began, totaling 2.68 inches through Wednesday and lifting the year-to-date total to 18.48 inches at the National Weather Service office at Lee Bird Field.

Only 3.61% of Lincoln County, in its northeast corner bordering Logan and Custer counties, still falls in the “moderate drought” category. The weekly Drought Monitor map reflects conditions as of 7 a.m. CT Tuesday.

Nebraska’s eastern half continues to struggle with deeper drought, though the state’s “exceptional drought” has shrunk to 1.31% of the state’s land mass covering most of Hamilton County and parts of Nance, Merrick, Clay, Hall and Adams counties.

By contrast, drought has disappeared in the latest map from virtually all the Panhandle, two-thirds of Cherry County, almost all of Dundy County and parts of Keith, Perkins, Chase, Hayes, Frontier, Hitchcock and Red Willow counties.

The last seven counties, along with Lincoln County, were baking last August between lack of rain and nearly record-setting numbers of days with triple-digit temperatures.

More than half of Lincoln County fell into “exceptional drought” by late October before winter brought heavy snows and blizzards to western Nebraska to start replenishing moisture.

Lee Bird had recorded just 10.20 inches of 2022 precipitation through Aug. 9, according to city weather records stored at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln’s High Plains Regional Climate Center.

North Platte’s airport received a much healthier 22.51 inches over the following 365 days, including 1.03 inches on Jan. 18 — the result of an all-time single-day record 13.9 inches of snow — and 1.50 inches Aug. 3 in the city’s fifth 1-inch-plus rainfall of 2023.

The weather service gave North Platte a 20% chance of showers and thunderstorms Thursday evening.

Friday’s skies should be mostly clear, with a high in the lower 90s and an overnight low in the lower 60s.

Chances of showers and thunderstorms stand at 30% Saturday night and 20% Sunday. Skies should be sunny through next Wednesday, with highs ranging from 80 Monday to the mid- to upper 80s Sunday and early next week.