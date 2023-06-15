The South Platte River is running high and expected to reach the “action stage” at North Platte sometime Friday or Saturday. The Platte River at Brady was already near or at the action level by Thursday night, according to the National Weather Service Hydrologic Prediction Service website.

The South Platte River was above action stage at Roscoe on Thursday, measuring 7.9 feet at 6 p.m. Central Time. Action level is 7.0 feet. It is forecast to crest at 8.7 feet by Sunday evening before starting to go down slowly by Monday night. Minor flood stage is 9.0 feet at Roscoe.

The action stage is where the river reaches near the top of its natural banks, according to a statement from the National Weather Service.

At this stage, the water flows very quickly, with strong undercurrents. The water could also be very cold, according to a memo from Region 51 Emergency Management Office in North Platte. People should stay out of the water and away from the banks to avoid falling in. People with property near the river should be prepared to take action in case the river reaches flood stage.

The high river levels are due to recent rains in Colorado and could change, depending on storms that may occur in Colorado and Nebraska. At Julesburg in northeast Colorado, the South Platte River was running near 1,100 cubic feet per second on Thursday evening and expected to increase to near 2,400 cfs by Saturday night. That is near 18,000 gallons per second, or enough to fill 1.5 Olympic-sized swimming pools every minute.

The action stage along the South Platte River at North Platte is 10.0 feet. At 6 p.m. Thursday, the river was measured at 9.63 feet. The gage is on the north bank of the river adjacent to Centennial Park.

The water is expected to continue to rise to 10.7 feet by late Monday. That would be the highest level since the river flooded in 2015, and slightly higher than the 10.04-foot crest on June 2, 2017.

Minor flood stage is 13.0 feet, moderate flooding 14.0 feet and major flooding at 15.0 feet.

During the 2015 flood, the South Platte River crested at 14.09 feet at North Platte on May 20. Less than two years earlier, on Sept. 23, 2013, it had crested at 14.54 feet. That is the highest reading ever recorded in the 110 years of data available on the HPS site.

The action level along the Platte River at Brady is 6.0 feet. The reading at 6 p.m. Thursday was 5.59 feet. It is expected to reach 7.0 feet by Monday night or Tuesday. Minor flooding begins at about 7.5 feet at Brady.

Maxwell was at 7.32 feet at 6 p.m. Thursday. Action stage is 8.0 feet. A river level forecast was not shown for Maxwell.

The Platte River at Cozad was at 5.37 feet at 6 p.m. Thursday. The action stage is 6.5 feet. A forecast was not shown for river levels at Cozad.

Darr, east of Lexington, was at 8.99 at 6 p.m. Thursday. Action level is 9.0 and minor flooding is 10.0 feet.

There is not a river gage at every community.