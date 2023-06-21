After drying up completely in parts of west central Nebraska last summer, the South Platte River has filled its banks in North Platte for the first time in seven years.

Its depth at the U.S. Highway 83 bridges reached 11 feet overnight on Wednesday’s first day of summer. That’s a foot above the 10-foot “action stage” level that typically causes flooding in low-lying areas.

Lee Bird Field’s National Weather Service office said the river had retreated to 10.8 feet by 11 a.m., still over the South Platte’s most recent peak of 10.74 feet on June 1, 2016.

It’s expected to remain at or near Wednesday’s level through the weekend, topping out at 11.3 feet Sunday, according to the weather service’s stage forecast.

South Platte levels remain about 2 feet below the 13-foot flood stage at the U.S. 83 bridges. That stage last was breached in 2015, when the river crested at 14.09 feet on May 20.

That year’s flood, the fourth major one at North Platte in 20 years, flooded streets northward as far as Philip Avenue. Two teenagers drowned that May 19 when their vehicle went into the river along South River Road, which since has been relocated farther south.

Rocky Mountain snowmelt and continued strong rains along Colorado’s Front Range have combined to bring the South Platte back to life once more.

Much of the river from north of Loveland to near Julesburg remained under a flood advisory Wednesday afternoon, according to the weather service’s Boulder office.

South Platte levels at Roscoe, just east of Ogallala, stood at 8.46 feet Wednesday morning — near that gage’s 9-foot flood stage and well above its 7-foot action stage.

Just a year ago, motorists crossing the riverbed at Ogallala’s Interstate 80 exit would look for water in vain for weeks as much of the central Plains sank into profound drought.

That phenomenon, hardly unknown over more than 150 years of white settlement, coincided with the Nebraska Legislature’s approval of $53.5 million in planning funds to revive and complete the 1894 Perkins County Canal under the state’s 1923 South Platte River Compact with Colorado.

State senators in May agreed to set aside another $574.5 million for the canal’s construction from near Ovid in Sedgwick County, Colorado. Just as they were doing so, the South Platte woke from its periodic slumber.

The U.S. Geological Survey’s 1902 gage at Julesburg, which recorded South Platte flows at a puny 94 cubic feet per second May 9, reached 3,010 cfs a week later and measured flows at 7,180 cfs Wednesday morning.

The South Platte compact established the Julesburg gage — 10 miles below where the Perkins canal once started and would start again — as the official standard for measuring whether Colorado was delivering its required share of water to Nebraska.

Colorado must provide at least 120 cfs at the Julesburg gage during the April 1 to Oct. 15 irrigation season. By completing the canal, Nebraska will trigger an additional mandate to deliver at least 500 cfs the rest of the year.

A Telegraph analysis published May 27 found that the South Platte has met the compact’s minimum flow levels at Julesburg about 40% of the time in records since Congress ratified the two-state compact in 1926.