WeBuildNP Playground Committee selling lemonade Wednesday
WeBuildNP Playground Committee selling lemonade Wednesday

Local News

The WeBuildNP Playground Committee will be hosting a lemonade stand from 4 to 6 p.m. on Wednesday at the current Centennial Park Playground.

Committee members and their children will be serving the lemonade for free or a freewill donation. Raising Cane’s donated the lemonade.

There will also be the opportunity to purchase memorial bricks and fence pickets, and people can sign up to volunteer during the park building dates in September.

All donations will go toward the park project.

