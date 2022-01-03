Wednesday likely to bring more snow, bitter cold to North Platte

North Platte likely will see more snow and bitter cold Wednesday after a three-day break from the winter’s first serious combination of both.
Gusty winds as high as 50 mph are expected to start blowing around current snow cover after 2 p.m. Tuesday, according to the National Weather Service office at Lee Bird Field.
Tuesday’s temperature should reach about 50 degrees before the winds put an end to the brief respite from the state’s wintry blast of New Year’s weekend.
The North Platte Regional Airport recorded 4.4 inches of snow from the storm, though it was spread across not just two days but also two years.
The first 0.8 inches fell before midnight Friday, according to weather records stored at the High Plains Regional Climate Center at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln.
That translated into 0.05 inches of precipitation, the last of 23.12 inches to fall in North Platte last year.
After running at a top 10 pace well into summer, drier second-half conditions left 2021 precipitation at No. 32 all-time since full-year records first were kept in North Platte in 1875.
New Year’s Day’s 3.6 inches of snow accompanied the 2021-22 winter’s coldest overnight lows so far. Temperatures fell to 17 below zero Saturday and 20 below Sunday.
They’re expected to dip to 6 above Tuesday night and 15 below Wednesday night, with a Wednesday high of 20 in between, the weather service said.
The next round of snow should start after noon Wednesday, according to the airport office’s website.
Maps shown there Monday afternoon set North Platte’s chances at 86% for at least 2 inches of snow and 51% for at least 4 inches.
Panhandle counties are likely to get the most snow from the latest storm, the weather service said.
Sunny skies will return but won’t bring much warmth Thursday, when highs are likely to stall at around 10 above.
Milder conditions will return Friday, when highs will be in the low to mid-30s. Temperatures should reach the mid-40s Saturday and mid-30s Sunday.
