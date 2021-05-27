 Skip to main content
Weekend storm takes roof off main building at Bible camp near Wellfleet
0 comments
A weekend storm took roughly half the roof off the main building at the Bethel Bible Camp near Wellfleet and damaged other facilities and landscaping.

Kevin Domes, the executive director of the camp, and others discovered the damage early Monday and posted photos on the organization’s Facebook page.

“(The storm) went through the middle of our camp and it ripped the roof off over our eating area, kitchen and some offices,” Domes said. “Some of the roof impaled itself in one of our other buildings and damaged a breaker box.”

Domes added that a recreational vehicle trailer was damaged as well, and the storm also took out a couple of trees.

“One was pulled out of the ground by the roots,” Domes said.

The National Weather Service did not have a report of strong winds in Wellfleet over the weekend, but storms did produce about an inch of rain in the area.

Elsewhere in the region, wind gusts of around 60 mph were reported in Arthur and Cherry counties over the weekend.

Domes said there had not been an estimate of the damage yet, but he believes it is in the tens of thousands of dollars.

“I’m guessing it is going to be well over 50 (thousand),” Domes said. “Some of the (roof) trusses are damaged and the tin on the inside is all buckled and the insulation is all wet from the water leaking through. A few electrical lines were ripped out.

“The other building is going to need roof and some framework (repair) because it took out a corner post, the breaker box and things like that.”

Volunteers have assisted in the storm cleanup since Monday. A Facebook post Wednesday noted, “Most of the debris outside is cleaned up and removed, except for the pieces of insulation that are stuck in trees too high to reach. There is still some cleanup to do inside the main building.”

The site was scheduled to have its first group of campers in two weeks, but Domes was not sure whether that will happen.

“A lot of it depends on if we can get money approved and how soon we can get some (repair) done,” Domes said. “Even if we could at least get a roof on so we could continue on with maybe a modified program this year. I don’t know yet.

“It’s a very tight window to get enough workers. It may affect our summer this year.”

Tags

