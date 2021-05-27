Weekend storm takes roof off main building at Bible camp near Wellfleet

A weekend storm took roughly half the roof off the main building at the Bethel Bible Camp near Wellfleet and damaged other facilities and landscaping.

Kevin Domes, the executive director of the camp, and others discovered the damage early Monday and posted photos on the organization’s Facebook page.

“(The storm) went through the middle of our camp and it ripped the roof off over our eating area, kitchen and some offices,” Domes said. “Some of the roof impaled itself in one of our other buildings and damaged a breaker box.”

Domes added that a recreational vehicle trailer was damaged as well, and the storm also took out a couple of trees.

“One was pulled out of the ground by the roots,” Domes said.

The National Weather Service did not have a report of strong winds in Wellfleet over the weekend, but storms did produce about an inch of rain in the area.

Elsewhere in the region, wind gusts of around 60 mph were reported in Arthur and Cherry counties over the weekend.

Domes said there had not been an estimate of the damage yet, but he believes it is in the tens of thousands of dollars.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}