Welcome, Scout: Public gives name to male calf at North Platte's Buffalo Bill Ranch State Historical Park

The latest addition to the bison family at Buffalo Bill Ranch State Historical Park finally has a name, thanks to some public input.

Scout was the winning name in an online poll for the male calf that was born May 10.

The name received 198 votes in the poll conducted by the Nebraska Game and Parks Commission. The results were posted on the organization’s Facebook page Friday.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

A total of 542 people voted in the poll that was started the week the calf was born and ended earlier this week.

Oakley finished second with 111 votes among the five options that were presented. That was followed by Cody (108), Mocha (66) and Billie (59).

Scout is among four bison that reside at the state park. He joins his father, Taco, and mother, P.B., and a 2-year-old sister. The juvenile was never named, but Park Superintendent Adam Jones said he calls her Gypsy.

Scout and Gypsy are among four calves that P.B. has had at the state park.

The oldest calf was transferred to another farm, and one died last year shortly after its birth.

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.