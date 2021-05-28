 Skip to main content
Welcome, Scout: Public gives name to male calf at North Platte's Buffalo Bill Ranch State Historical Park
Welcome, Scout: Public gives name to male calf at North Platte's Buffalo Bill Ranch State Historical Park

Welcome, Scout: Public gives name to male calf at North Platte's Buffalo Bill Ranch State Historical Park

Scout, the male bison calf that was born at the Buffalo Bill State Historical Park May 10, takes a walk in the bison pen. The calf’s name was revealed Friday morning after an online poll conducted by the Nebraska Game and Parks Commission.

 Tim Johnson / The North Platte Telegraph

The latest addition to the bison family at Buffalo Bill Ranch State Historical Park finally has a name, thanks to some public input.

0:34 Watch now: Buffalo Bill Ranch welcomes baby bison

Scout was the winning name in an online poll for the male calf that was born May 10.

The name received 198 votes in the poll conducted by the Nebraska Game and Parks Commission. The results were posted on the organization’s Facebook page Friday.

A total of 542 people voted in the poll that was started the week the calf was born and ended earlier this week.

Oakley finished second with 111 votes among the five options that were presented. That was followed by Cody (108), Mocha (66) and Billie (59).

Watch now: North Platte's Buffalo Bill Ranch welcomes bison born Monday

Scout is among four bison that reside at the state park. He joins his father, Taco, and mother, P.B., and a 2-year-old sister. The juvenile was never named, but Park Superintendent Adam Jones said he calls her Gypsy.

Scout and Gypsy are among four calves that P.B. has had at the state park.

The oldest calf was transferred to another farm, and one died last year shortly after its birth.

