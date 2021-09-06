Wellfleet Fall Festival returns with "Wild Ride" theme

Wellfleet Fall Festival is scheduled to make a passionate return this year with a two-day festival Friday and Saturday.
The theme of this year’s festival and parade was chosen to be “Come enjoy the Wild Ride at the Wellfleet Fall Festival.”
A new event this year is the ranch rodeo on Friday night, said Jodi Lemmert, a member of the Wellfleet Community Club.
The ranch rodeo will hold a calcutta starting at 5:30 p.m. at Wellfleet roping arena. Before the rodeo starts, the picnic shelter on Main Street will have a hamburger feed, beer garden and music.
“We have made the fall festival a two-day event to bring it back bigger and better since we didn’t get to have it last year due to COVID,” Lemmert said.
For people looking for a nice competition, Saturday hosts many contests and tournaments, starting off the day with a Wellfleet Lake Fishing Contest for $10 entry. Check-in is at 7:30 a.m. The winner of the fishing contest will receive half of the entry fee money, while the other half will go to the Wellfleet Lake fund. Other competitions Saturday include a sand volleyball tournament, team sorting and a cornhole tournament.
Wellfleet Pullers is sponsoring an antique tractor and pickup pull, starting at 11 a.m., which will run while the craft and vendor show and farmers market are running from 10 a.m. until 3 p.m.
Chances to grab some food are available all of Saturday. St. William’s Altar Society bake sale starts at 9 a.m. and will feature breakfast burritos, cinnamon rolls, pies, cakes, cookies, coffee and tea. A free barbecue will start at noon, sponsored by the Wellfleet Community Club, and will be closely followed by pie and ice cream from the Wild West 4-H Livestock Club. After the barbecue, food vendors will open for the day.
The beer garden opens at noon Saturday, just in time to enjoy the Huskers playing Buffalo at 12:30 p.m.
Kids can participate in activities before the parade, including foot races, bike races, turtle races and stick-horse goat penning. Kids 2 to 10 years old can search for money in the hay stack hunt, also taking place before the parade’s start time of 2 p.m.
“Plus this year we are bringing back the horse races down Main Street,” Lemmert said. “Since Wellfleet Fall Festival was always known for horse races, we felt it was fitting to bring it back.”
The last time there were horse races was 2009. The races will begin at 2:30 p.m. and have a $10 entry fee.
The night will end with a free dance from 8 p.m. to midnight, with the The Calhouns band playing the Wellfleet Fall Festival to a close.