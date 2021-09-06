Wellfleet Fall Festival returns with "Wild Ride" theme

Wellfleet Fall Festival is scheduled to make a passionate return this year with a two-day festival Friday and Saturday.

The theme of this year’s festival and parade was chosen to be “Come enjoy the Wild Ride at the Wellfleet Fall Festival.”

A new event this year is the ranch rodeo on Friday night, said Jodi Lemmert, a member of the Wellfleet Community Club.

The ranch rodeo will hold a calcutta starting at 5:30 p.m. at Wellfleet roping arena. Before the rodeo starts, the picnic shelter on Main Street will have a hamburger feed, beer garden and music.

“We have made the fall festival a two-day event to bring it back bigger and better since we didn’t get to have it last year due to COVID,” Lemmert said.

For people looking for a nice competition, Saturday hosts many contests and tournaments, starting off the day with a Wellfleet Lake Fishing Contest for $10 entry. Check-in is at 7:30 a.m. The winner of the fishing contest will receive half of the entry fee money, while the other half will go to the Wellfleet Lake fund. Other competitions Saturday include a sand volleyball tournament, team sorting and a cornhole tournament.

