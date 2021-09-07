Wellfleet man receives Quilt of Valor

Telegraph staff reports
The Heartland Nebraska Quilts of Valor group recently presented a quilt to Louie Nutt of Wellfleet. The ceremony took place in Wellfleet with family present.
Nutt served in the U.S. Army during the Vietnam War. Louie was in Vinh Long, Vietnam, in battalion headquarters, 214th Aviation Battalion, from 1970 to 1971 for a full year of deployment. After returning to the United States, he was stationed for a year and a half at Fort Wolters, Texas, where he served in primary helicopter training as a flight operations specialist.
Heartland Nebraska Quilts of Valor is part of the National Quilts of Valor Foundation. The group has awarded 59 quilts since November of 2019.
