'We're out here with our friends again': North Platte Chamber Hostesses host auction with boot-themed items

The Chamber Hostesses made full use of Nebraskaland Days’ “Reboot” theme this year, selling boot-related items at their annual auction Friday. The Platte Bar helped the Hostesses by being the venue, this being the auction’s first year at the bar.

“We’re out here with our friends again,” said Dalene Skates, president of the Chamber Hostesses. “We get to hang out with people that want to come out and have a good time and support Nebraskaland Days, support the Hostesses.”

The Hostesses auctioned 15 donated items, which included items like plant-filled boots, a purse made from the top of a boot, boot-shaped bean bags with a Nebraskaland Days cornhole set, and even three dates at the Wild West Arena pavilion with sailors from the USS Nebraska.

“My favorite part of the auction is always the sailors,” Skates said. “When they come in, they contribute to what we’re auctioning off. They’re all over town and they really have a lot of fun with Nebraskaland Days. The fact that they come to our event is awesome.”