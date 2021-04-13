'We're very excited': Summer Kids Klub set to return

Kids’ whoops of joy and excitement await as Summer Kids Klub returns this year.
Director Carrie Lienemann announced the popular program will once again offer exciting opportunities. Many of the programs from the past will be included, along with a new concept Lienemann looks forward to sharing with kids in kindergarten through fifth grade.
“We got the green light to go ahead and plan our summer program about a month ago,” Lienemann said. “We knew that it was going to be a thing this year and we’re very excited.”
She said once she got approval to start planning, she reached out to the community partners to get things lined up.
“We decided the most fair way to handle it would be to allow everyone back in who registered last summer that had it taken away from them,” Lienemann said. “That was how we handled our registration this year, and our families were very grateful and appreciative of the way that it was handled.”
That means there will not be a new registration period this year.
“I felt good about it,” Lienemann said. “Typically we’re in a really long line and gathered together one morning in person, and that didn’t seem feasible this year. In my heart, it felt like the right thing to do.”
While awaiting approval to have the summer program, Lienemann had been thinking about what the summer would look like.
“I wanted it to still have the same elements and principles we had in the past,” Lienemann said. “I was praying for inspiration and a friend of mine saw my posts about work and stuff and knew that I was so passionate about this work.”
The friend asked Lienemann to read the book “Last Child in the Woods,” and that lit a spark in her heart.
“It has been such an inspiration to me,” Lienemann said. “It’s literally called ‘Saving Our Children from Nature Deficit Disorder.’”
Reviewers call the book a wake-up call for parents, educators and anyone who cares about children.
“I was like, OK, this is pulling at my heartstrings as I have been praying for inspiration for my program this year,” Lienemann said. “This just laid it all out there.”
A trip to Omaha for a friend’s birthday solidified her ideas.
“We toured the Lauritzen Gardens,” Lienemann said. “One of their displays this last month was ‘Upcycled Nature.’”
She said everything in it was made out of pine cones, cardboard, leaves and rocks.
“That’s how we’re running our summer this year,” Lienemann said. “I want our kids barefoot, climbing trees and getting dirty.”
She doesn’t want the kids in a bus looking through a window at nature.
“I want us to pull that bus over and get out and experience that field, touch the flowers and smell the grass and see the leaves,” Lienemann said. “I get that our kids are getting to play on metal and plastic, but I want them to play in nature again.”
Lienemann said she will tell parents not to send their kids to activities in nice clothes, “because we’re going to get dirty.”
This is the 19th year of Kids Klub and Lienemann has been involved for 10 years. This is her eighth year as director.
The summer program begins May 26 and runs through July 16. Days are Monday through Friday, and activities will include working in and on the Buffalo Early Learning Center’s Outdoor Classroom.
“We received a $15,000 grant to add to the Outdoor Classroom,” Lienemann said. “The Kids Klub kids will be helping to build new aspects of the classroom.”
Lienemann said she would love to be able to add kids in the program, but with current staffing, they are at the limit of what they can do — at least for this summer.
More information about Kids Klub and what it does during the school year as well as the summer program is available at the North Platte Public Schools website, nppsd.org.
