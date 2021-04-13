'We're very excited': Summer Kids Klub set to return

Kids’ whoops of joy and excitement await as Summer Kids Klub returns this year.

Director Carrie Lienemann announced the popular program will once again offer exciting opportunities. Many of the programs from the past will be included, along with a new concept Lienemann looks forward to sharing with kids in kindergarten through fifth grade.

“We got the green light to go ahead and plan our summer program about a month ago,” Lienemann said. “We knew that it was going to be a thing this year and we’re very excited.”

She said once she got approval to start planning, she reached out to the community partners to get things lined up.

“We decided the most fair way to handle it would be to allow everyone back in who registered last summer that had it taken away from them,” Lienemann said. “That was how we handled our registration this year, and our families were very grateful and appreciative of the way that it was handled.”

That means there will not be a new registration period this year.

“I felt good about it,” Lienemann said. “Typically we’re in a really long line and gathered together one morning in person, and that didn’t seem feasible this year. In my heart, it felt like the right thing to do.”