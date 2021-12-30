 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
West Central District Health Department administering COVID-19, flu vaccinations
0 Comments
top story

West Central District Health Department administering COVID-19, flu vaccinations

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

The West Central District Health Department is administering COVID-19 vaccines and flu shots this week at 1225 S. Poplar St. Suite 100 in North Platte.

Walk-ins and scheduled appointments are available for the COVID-19 Pfizer, Moderna and Janssen (J&J) vaccines and the flu shot. The COVID-19 Pfizer vaccine is available for anyone 5 and older. The Moderna and Janssen COVID-19 vaccines are available for anyone 18 and older. All ages can receive the flu shot.

Schedule an appointment at wcdhd.org.

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

On Monday, there will be limited COVID-19 vaccinations available subject to staffing availability.

On Tuesday, appointments for the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine, Moderna COVID-19 vaccine and flu vaccines can be scheduled from 8:45 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. All ages may receive the flu vaccine, and those 5 years and older may receive the Pfizer vaccine.

On Wednesday, appointments for the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine may be scheduled from 2:30 to 5:30 p.m. and flu vaccines can be scheduled from 8:45 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. All ages may receive the flu vaccine, and those between 5 and 11 years old may receive the Pfizer vaccine.

Homebound individuals can schedule vaccinations by calling 308-221-6831.

0 Comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Argentina battles to contain Patagonia wildfires

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Woman arrested after stabbing at North Platte hotel
Crime

Woman arrested after stabbing at North Platte hotel

The woman told officers she had stabbed the man because he had assaulted her. Police noted marks on her neck and a broken blood vessel in one of her eyes, but the injuries appeared to be several days old, according to court documents. 

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News