West Central District Health Department administering COVID-19, flu vaccines

The West Central District Health Department is administering COVID-19 vaccines and flu shots this week at 1225 S. Poplar St. Suite 100 in North Platte.

Walk-ins and scheduled appointments are available for the COVID-19 Pfizer and Moderna vaccines and the flu shot. The COVID-19 Pfizer vaccine is available for anyone 5 and older. The Moderna COVID-19 vaccine is available for anyone 18 and older. All ages can receive the flu shot.

Schedule an appointment at wcdhd.org.

On Wednesday and Thursday, all ages can receive the flu shot from 8:45 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., and ages 5 to 11 can receive the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine from 2:30 to 5:45 p.m.

On Friday and Monday, there will be limited COVID-19 vaccinations subject to staff availability.

On Tuesday, appointments for any of the above vaccines can be scheduled from 8:45 to 11 a.m. and 12:45 p.m. to 4:30 p.m.

On Dec. 8, there will be limited COVID-19 vaccinations subject to staff availability.

Please bring proof of any previous COVID-19 vaccines.​

Homebound individuals can schedule vaccinations by calling 308-221-6831.