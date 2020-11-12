West Central District Health Department COVID-19 risk dial moves into 'severe' category

Front-line health-care workers will get vaccines first, followed by first responders, pharmacy manager Jason North said.

Though the pandemic has yet to push GPH’s patient load past its capacity, “that could change very quickly,” McNea said in the Thursday press release.

GPH’s COVID-19 “surge plan,” put in place as the first local infections were confirmed, calls for using up to 64 beds in the main hospital tower before having to put beds elsewhere on campus or rent motel rooms.

Eleven COVID-19 patients were isolated Tuesday on the third floor and 12 on the fourth, McGown said. A story in Thursday’s Telegraph listed incorrect figures per floor due to a hospital error.

Like other Nebraska hospitals, GPH has sent some local COVID-19 patients needing hospitalization away from home to better balance available beds statewide for all types of medical needs.

But “across Nebraska, there are only 26% of beds available and that number is shrinking quickly,” McNea said in Thursday’s press release.

As the number of serious and severe COVID-19 patients increases, hospital officials have said, they’ll have increasingly less room to care for seriously ill patients with other medical issues.