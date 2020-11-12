West Central District Health Department COVID-19 risk dial moves into 'severe' category

A six-county health agency’s COVID-19 “risk dial” moved into the “severe” category for the first time Thursday as Great Plains Health leaders stepped up their warnings about surging caseloads.
Shannon Vanderheiden, executive director of the West Central District Health Department, said her agency’s weekly risk dial update saw the score jump from 3.12 to 3.65 on a four-point scale.
A reading of 3.5 or more covers the “red” area of the scale, while the “orange” level covers weekly risk-dial readings of 2.0 to 3.4, according to WCDHD’s website.
Increases in overall testing “positivity rates” and average daily hospitalizations caused the boost, along with changes in local ICU and ventilator availability and testing turnaround time, Vanderheiden said in a press release.
GPH CEO Mel McNea renewed the hospital’s repeated pleas for locals to take the pandemic more seriously to prevent its staff and bed capacity from being overwhelmed.
Twenty-nine of the hospital’s approximately 76 staffed beds are occupied by patients hospitalized with the novel coronavirus, marketing manager Megan McGown said Thursday evening.
“Much like hospitals across the state, we are about as full as we can get and still serve the needs of the region,” McNea said.
“We need every member of our community to help change the course of this disease.
“We are pleading with you all to do the actions that we know work: Wear a mask, wash your hands, avoid gatherings, stay home when you are sick and maintain a 6-foot social distance from others.”
Vanderheiden also urged those steps in her press release, saying households also should disinfect “high-touch surfaces” and ensure at-risk and vulnerable family members stay home while the risk dial remains in red.
Eight months into the pandemic, COVID-19 infections, hospitalizations and deaths have been soaring nationally as fall turns to winter and more Americans spend time indoors.
After having fewer than 100 confirmed COVID-19 cases through July, the WCDHD area Wednesday had 1,158 active cases and 1,888 confirmed cases in all since the first was confirmed March 17.
Fifteen deaths related to COVID-19 have been confirmed, and the deaths of 15 more are being investigated, WCDHD said. The agency covers Arthur, Hooker, Lincoln, Logan, McPherson and Thomas counties.
GPH officials said Wednesday that they should receive their first COVID-19 vaccines by late December — but it’ll take most of the winter for them to be widely available locally and nationwide.
Front-line health-care workers will get vaccines first, followed by first responders, pharmacy manager Jason North said.
Though the pandemic has yet to push GPH’s patient load past its capacity, “that could change very quickly,” McNea said in the Thursday press release.
GPH’s COVID-19 “surge plan,” put in place as the first local infections were confirmed, calls for using up to 64 beds in the main hospital tower before having to put beds elsewhere on campus or rent motel rooms.
Eleven COVID-19 patients were isolated Tuesday on the third floor and 12 on the fourth, McGown said. A story in Thursday’s Telegraph listed incorrect figures per floor due to a hospital error.
Like other Nebraska hospitals, GPH has sent some local COVID-19 patients needing hospitalization away from home to better balance available beds statewide for all types of medical needs.
But “across Nebraska, there are only 26% of beds available and that number is shrinking quickly,” McNea said in Thursday’s press release.
As the number of serious and severe COVID-19 patients increases, hospital officials have said, they’ll have increasingly less room to care for seriously ill patients with other medical issues.
Gov. Pete Ricketts this week tightened capacity limits for public gatherings and required masks in indoor businesses when people are in close contact with someone else for more than 15 minutes.
The governor and his wife, Susanne Shore, themselves are in quarantine through Nov. 22 after someone at a Sunday gathering with them tested positive for COVID-19.
