West Central District Health Department COVID-19 risk dial stays in orange

The West Central District Health Department's COVID-19 Risk Dial increased to 2.92 this week, according to a press release. This new update remains within the elevated orange risk level. The red, or severe, risk level starts at 3.5 on the dial.

"Now more than ever we are calling on the canteen spirit of our community members. It is up to each of us to do our part to slow the spread of COVID-19," the press release stated. "Something as simple as wearing a mask in public, social distancing, avoiding crowded places, close contact, and confined spaces can make a huge difference in the fight against COVID-19. Our community members have the power to flatten the curve of COVID-19 across the U.S. by simply wearing a mask. #MaskUpAmerica."