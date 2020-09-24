 Skip to main content
West Central District Health Department decreases risk dial more
The COVID-19 Community Risk Dial is now at a 2.0, which is the very edge of the elevated risk level, according to a press release from West Central District Health Department. At 1.9 or less, the dial will be back in yellow, or moderate, risk level.

The decreases in average daily hospitalizations, community spread and individuals affected contributed to the decline in the dial’s reading. There was an increase in medical and surgical bed usage.

