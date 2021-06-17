West Central District Health Department: Get your COVID-19 vaccine and be entered to win concert tickets

Those who haven’t received their COVID-19 vaccine have a chance to win tickets to see Luke Combs or Toby Keith in concert, according to a press release from the West Central District Health Department.

People who get their vaccine at the WCDHD office through Monday will be entered in a raffle. Winners will be drawn live at noon Tuesday on KNOP’s Facebook page. WCDHD is raffling off one pair of tickets for Luke Combs, a pair of tickets for Toby Keith, and a pair of tickets and a parking pass for Toby Keith.