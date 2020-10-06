West Central District Health Department lists North Platte Eagles Club as potential exposure site

If you have visited the Eagles Club No. 2839 at 620 N. Chestnut St. in North Platte on Sept. 25 or 26, the you are potentially at risk of exposure to one or more COVID-19 cases identified at this event, according to a press release from West Central District Health Department.

The department requests people visit nalhd.sjc1.qualtrics.com/jfe/form/SV_9yN57GCG24IXVxH or call 308-696-1201 to complete the questionnaire as soon as possible.

“We are seeing a significant increase in cases, outbreaks, hospitalizations, and deaths. We all have a critical role to play in decreasing the spread of COVID-19 within our communities. Make the choice to wear a facial covering to protect your family, friends, and neighbors, a simple choice that could save a life,” said Shannon Vanderheiden, executive director of WCDHD.