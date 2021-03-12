West Central District Health Department moves COVID-19 risk dial into 'moderate risk'

Telegraph staff reports
According to a press release from the West Central District Health Department, the COVID-19 risk dial moved from a 2.38 down to a 1.78, which is in the moderate risk level.
This drop was due to an increase in testing availability and decrease in contact tracing.
According to the press release, the following were removed as variables from the risk dial: positivity rate (overall), community spread, ventilator availability and medical and surgical bed usage.
