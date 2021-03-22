West Central District Health Department now scheduling individuals 18 and older for COVID-19 vaccine

West Central District Health Department is now scheduling individuals 18 years of age and older for the COVID-19 vaccination, according to a press release.

There will be a vaccination clinic Tuesday, 8:45-11:15 a.m. and 12:45-4 p.m.

WCDHD is hosting a vaccination clinic Tuesday at 1225 S. Poplar St., Suite 100, in North Platte. Anyone 18 years of age and older who needs their first dose is eligible.

Please register ahead of time at vaccinate.ne.gov. If you are unable to register electronically, WCDHD staff are helping those who need assistance on a first come, first serve basis at the vaccination clinic location. If you did not have a previously scheduled appointment, please expect possible wait times.

If you already have a COVID-19 vaccine appointment scheduled at WCDHD or another location, please keep that appointment time.