West Central District Health Department offers COVID-19 vaccine to kids 5 and older

Less than 12 hours after the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices recommended the COVID-19 vaccine for anyone over the age of 5 on Nov. 5, the West Central District Health Department had vaccine available to administer to kids.

WCDHD Executive Director Shannon Vanderheiden urged people to get vaccinated if they can.

“We have two to five admits a day across our state for (pediatric) patients,” she said, “and we need to make sure that those that can get vaccinated are getting vaccinated so that those who are unable to get vaccinated — those younger than 5 — we’re protecting them, too.”

If schools are interested, Vanderheiden said, the health department will work with them to administer vaccine to those who want it, saying that would be similar to the dental program WCDHD brought to schools. Instead of having to miss a whole day or half a day of school, students would return to class after a 15-minute wait post-vaccination.

Vanderheiden also encouraged parents who are hesitant to vaccinate their children to do research with accurate and reliable sources.

“We want parents to be informed,” she said. “We want them to know that the decision they’re making for themselves or their child is the very best decision that they can.”

