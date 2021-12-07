West Central District Health Department offers flu, COVID-19 vaccinations

The West Central District Health Department is administering COVID-19 vaccines and flu shots this week at 1225 S. Poplar St. Suite 100 in North Platte.

Walk-ins and scheduled appointments are available for the COVID-19 Pfizer and Moderna vaccines and the flu shot.

The COVID-19 Pfizer vaccine is available for anyone 5 and older. The Moderna COVID-19 vaccine is available for anyone 18 and older.

All ages can receive the flu shot.

Schedule an appointment at wcdhd.org.

On Wednesday, there will be limited COVID-19 vaccinations subject to staff availability.

On Thursday, all ages can receive the flu shot from 8:45 to 11 a.m. and 12:45 to 4:30 p.m., and ages 5 to 11 can receive the Pfizer vaccine from 8:45 to 11:15 a.m.

On Friday, there will be limited COVID-19 vaccinations subject to staff availability.

On Monday and Tuesday, appointments for any of the above vaccines can be scheduled from 8:45 to 11 a.m. and 12:45 to 4:30 p.m., including Pfizer COVID-19 vaccines for anyone 5 and older.