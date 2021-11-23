West Central District Health Department office to close Thursday, Friday for holiday

The West Central District Health Department will not be administering COVID-19 vaccinations on Wednesday, and will be closed Thursday and Friday in observance of the Thanksgiving holiday.

They will resume administering is administering COVID-19 vaccines and flu shots Monday at 1225 S. Poplar St. Suite 100 in North Platte.

Walk-ins and scheduled appointments are available for the COVID-19 Pfizer and Moderna vaccines and the flu shot. The COVID-19 Pfizer vaccine is available for anyone 5 and older. The Moderna COVID-19 vaccine is available for anyone 18 and older. All ages can receive the flu shot.

Schedule an appointment at wcdhd.org.

On Monday and Friday, there will be limited COVID-19 vaccinations subject to staff availability.

On Tuesday, appointments for any of the above vaccines can be scheduled from 8:45 to 11 a.m. and 12:45 to 4:30 p.m. Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine is offered to those 12 and older on this day.

On Wednesday, all ages can receive the flu shot from 8:45 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., and ages 5 to 11 can receive the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine from 2:30 to 5:45 p.m.

Please bring proof of any previous COVID-19 vaccines.​

Homebound individuals can schedule vaccinations by calling 308-221-6831.