West Central District Health Department office to close Thursday, Friday for holiday
West Central District Health Department office to close Thursday, Friday for holiday

The West Central District Health Department will not be administering COVID-19 vaccinations on Wednesday, and will be closed Thursday and Friday in observance of the Thanksgiving holiday.

They will resume administering is administering COVID-19 vaccines and flu shots Monday at 1225 S. Poplar St. Suite 100 in North Platte.

Walk-ins and scheduled appointments are available for the COVID-19 Pfizer and Moderna vaccines and the flu shot. The COVID-19 Pfizer vaccine is available for anyone 5 and older. The Moderna COVID-19 vaccine is available for anyone 18 and older. All ages can receive the flu shot.

Schedule an appointment at wcdhd.org.

On Monday and Friday, there will be limited COVID-19 vaccinations subject to staff availability.

On Tuesday, appointments for any of the above vaccines can be scheduled from 8:45 to 11 a.m. and 12:45 to 4:30 p.m. Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine is offered to those 12 and older on this day.

On Wednesday, all ages can receive the flu shot from 8:45 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., and ages 5 to 11 can receive the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine from 2:30 to 5:45 p.m.

Please bring proof of any previous COVID-19 vaccines.​

Homebound individuals can schedule vaccinations by calling 308-221-6831.

