West Central District Health Department receives 1,400 doses of Moderna vaccine

After a delay because of weather, the West Central District Health Department has received 1,400 doses of the Moderna vaccine. The shipment, which was originally scheduled to be used during last week, arrived on Monday.

“We are elated that we have received our vaccine shipment and there are no cancellations expected in the near future,” said Shannon Vanderheiden, executive director of West Central District Health Department.

Two hundred of the 1,400 doses received by WCDHD will be allocated to USave Pharmacy for distribution to individuals who have already registered for the vaccine. The remaining doses are allocated for first- and second-dose COVID-19 vaccine clinics scheduled by WCDHD through March 5, the health district said in a press release.

Walmart, which is part of the Federal Pharmacy Program will receive 200 doses this week. USave and Walmart will vaccinate people who have already registered with the health department. People who are registered, and eligible, will receive an emailed link to choose their location, date and time for receiving the vaccination. Scheduling is based on priority group and order of registration receipt.

The health department is asking people not to cancel COVID-19 vaccine appointments unless absolutely necessary. Currently, WCDHD is booked through the end of March, and it said rescheduled appointments would not to be until April or later. For second dose appointments needing to be rescheduled, there is a potential the second dose will not be rescheduled within the timeframe of 28 days for Moderna and 21 days for Pfizer.