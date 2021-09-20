West Central District Health Department receives point-of-distribution unit to help with testing, vaccination

“The one we got has a center unit that we can work out of and two drive-through garages that attach to it,” Myers said. “People can drive in and park, and if we are doing testing, inoculations, the garage doors can be shut down and nurses can test or give a shot, and then the cars can pull out.”

Vanderheiden said the WCDHD had requested a POD at the beginning of the pandemic.

“A year and a half ago when we really needed a POD, we had staff out in frigid temperatures,” Vanderheiden said. “We were supposed to get this POD last year and it went to the east side (of the state).”

She said Myers helped her put the proposal together to try to get one of the five available PODs.

“Brandon did a phenomenal proposal,” Vanderheiden said. “Our first request was for a drive-through on one side and a walk-up on the other side so we could run two different events. It ended up we couldn’t get that one, but we got a better one that is a drive-through on both sides.”

The PODs are intended for emergency situations, such as the current pandemic. However, Vanderheiden said, once it is no longer needed for the pandemic, there are a number of possible uses for the facility.