West Central District Health Department receives point-of-distribution unit to help with testing, vaccination

The West Central District Health Department has received a point-of-distribution unit from the National Emergency Management Association that will be used currently for COVID-19 testing and vaccinations.
Once the pandemic emergency has concluded, the POD will be available for different uses. Currently, the POD is set up in the city parking lot between First and Second streets and Chestnut and Bailey, just south of the Federal Building.
Brandon Myers, Region 51 Emergency Management director, and Shannon Vanderheiden, WCDHD executive director, informed the Lincoln County commissioners of the acquisition Monday after the regular County Board meeting.
“At the height of the pandemic last year, DHHS had purchased 10 different POD setups for testing and inoculation,” Myers said. “They decided they didn’t need them anymore and were going to house them at the National Guard base in Lincoln.”
The Nebraska Emergency Management Agency and the National Guard told the state Department of Health and Human Services they did not want the PODs. Myers said a notice was sent out to the 93 Nebraska counties to see who might want them.
“At that time there were 18 counties interested in the five PODs that were left,” Myers said. “We got one of them.”
The POD includes three separate units that are constructed with a steel frame and plywood.
“The one we got has a center unit that we can work out of and two drive-through garages that attach to it,” Myers said. “People can drive in and park, and if we are doing testing, inoculations, the garage doors can be shut down and nurses can test or give a shot, and then the cars can pull out.”
Vanderheiden said the WCDHD had requested a POD at the beginning of the pandemic.
“A year and a half ago when we really needed a POD, we had staff out in frigid temperatures,” Vanderheiden said. “We were supposed to get this POD last year and it went to the east side (of the state).”
She said Myers helped her put the proposal together to try to get one of the five available PODs.
“Brandon did a phenomenal proposal,” Vanderheiden said. “Our first request was for a drive-through on one side and a walk-up on the other side so we could run two different events. It ended up we couldn’t get that one, but we got a better one that is a drive-through on both sides.”
The PODs are intended for emergency situations, such as the current pandemic. However, Vanderheiden said, once it is no longer needed for the pandemic, there are a number of possible uses for the facility.
“After all this is done, it’s ours to share with our community partners for anything,” Vanderheiden said. “It doesn’t have to be an emergent situation. The only stipulation is if it’s being used for anything else — food banks or whatever it is — and an emergency (situation) comes up, that has to be shut down immediately and we have to be able to move that POD to wherever it needs to be.”
The POD was given to the WCDHD at no cost, and Myers said maintenance would be shared by the city and the county.
Commissioner Chris Bruns asked about insurance and liability.
“The memorandum of understanding is with the health department,” Myers said, “so it is under their responsibility.”
Myers said the POD is not intended to be a portable unit.
However, should the POD need to be moved in the case of an emergent situation, he said the three sections can be moved onto trucks using a fork lift and transported as needed.