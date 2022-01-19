West Central District Health Department sees increase in COVID-19 cases, has supply of antiviral

As COVID-19 cases surge worldwide, West Central District Health Department is also seeing an increase in the six counties it serves.

As of Saturday, there were 451 cases of COVID-19 in the district’s jurisdiction, up from 223 the previous week.

Hospitalizations of patients with COVID-19 have decreased in the last week, according to statistics released by Great Plains Health. On Jan. 10, the hospital had 19 patients, and on Sunday, the hospital had 15.

Vaccination data has also been released: 53.29% of adults 18 and older are fully vaccinated, and 39.62% of the population is fully vaccinated.

In the WCDHD jurisdiction, there is now supply of Merck’s antiviral Molnupiravir, which received Emergency Use Authorization from the Food and Drug Administration on Dec. 23.

According to a press release from WCDHD, patients who fit the criteria — 18 and older, not pregnant or breastfeeding, had a positive SARS-CoV-2 test and are within five days of symptom onset — should talk to their health care provider about obtaining the antiviral.