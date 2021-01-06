West Central District Health Department to begin administering COVID-19 vaccine to people 75 and older

West Central District Health Department is beginning to move into Phase 1B of vaccine distribution, according to Monday’s Public Health Command Center meeting.
Phase 1B priority individuals include those who are 75 years or older and first responders.
According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the “vaccine doses purchased with U.S. taxpayer dollars will be given to the American people at no cost,” but there may be administrative costs associated with the vaccine providers.
This is the case with WCDHD, according to Executive Director Shannon Vanderheiden — the vaccine is free, but the health department will bill an administration fee.
“However, if someone does not have insurance or their insurance doesn’t pay, or whatever the case is, they still aren’t responsible for even the administration cost of the vaccine,” Vanderheiden said. “We want to make sure that there is absolutely no barriers to getting vaccine.”
The health department will have a restricted vaccination clinic on Saturday. It is currently only available to those who are in priority tiers 1 and 2 of phase 1B — individuals 75 and older and first responders.
Location and time will not be made public, as this is not a mass clinic open to the public.
Vanderheiden emphasized that it’s important that people keep their vaccine appointments — and that those who haven’t registered don’t walk up — because prepared doses of vaccine have to be used within a certain time period.
If you meet Phase 1A or Phase 1B criteria, visit https://nalhd.sjc1.qualtrics.com/jfe/form/SV_3dDPoU52zSTmgJf to register. Vanderheiden said that they’re also parterning with local pharmacies and providers to accommodate those who may not have access to the internet.
“Our list is growing by the hour,” Vanderheiden said, but as of Wednesday the local health care providers and pharmacies that are helping with registration are as follows:
» GPH Family Medicine.
» Midlands Family Medicine.
» The office of Drs. Steve Boyer and Margaret Cavanaugh-Boyer in Mullen.
» Rx Express.
» Bill’s U-Save.
» Area on Aging.
Vanderheiden asks that people having trouble completing the registration form reach out to the health department at 308-696-1201.
Once the registration has been completed, either electronically or on paper, the health department will contact the person with the date and time of vaccination.
In addition, Vanderheiden noted that all fields on the registration form must be filled out, but “N/A” can be entered if someone doesn’t want to include certain information, such as their gender identity, marital status or Social Security number.
The form is the same one the health department uses for other vaccination clinics, and the information is stored securely. The forms include a space to include a Social Security number, so that patients can access their immunization records from home.
“If that would deter somebody from getting the vaccine, please (put) N/A. We would much rather you not be able to access your records than you miss out on getting the vaccine,” Vanderheiden said.
The health department will provide people with the date of their follow-up dose at their first vaccination.
