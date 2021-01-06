West Central District Health Department to begin administering COVID-19 vaccine to people 75 and older

West Central District Health Department is beginning to move into Phase 1B of vaccine distribution, according to Monday’s Public Health Command Center meeting.

Phase 1B priority individuals include those who are 75 years or older and first responders.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the “vaccine doses purchased with U.S. taxpayer dollars will be given to the American people at no cost,” but there may be administrative costs associated with the vaccine providers.

This is the case with WCDHD, according to Executive Director Shannon Vanderheiden — the vaccine is free, but the health department will bill an administration fee.

“However, if someone does not have insurance or their insurance doesn’t pay, or whatever the case is, they still aren’t responsible for even the administration cost of the vaccine,” Vanderheiden said. “We want to make sure that there is absolutely no barriers to getting vaccine.”

The health department will have a restricted vaccination clinic on Saturday. It is currently only available to those who are in priority tiers 1 and 2 of phase 1B — individuals 75 and older and first responders.