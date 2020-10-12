 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
West Central District Health Department update brings COVID-19 death toll to 6
0 comments
top story

West Central District Health Department update brings COVID-19 death toll to 6

  • 0
Local COVID-19 news

The West Central District Health Department has updated its COVID-19 dashboard to include three additional deaths, with eight still pending confirmation. This brings to six the official total of COVID-19 deaths in the WCDHD jurisdiction. All of the deaths so far have been in Lincoln County.

The newly confirmed cases include two men between 70 and 79 years old who died Aug. 20 and Aug. 25, and a man between 60 and 69 who died Sept. 28.

WCDHD was closed Monday in observance of Columbus Day, according to an automated email reply.

0 comments

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News