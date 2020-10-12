West Central District Health Department update brings COVID-19 death toll to 6

The West Central District Health Department has updated its COVID-19 dashboard to include three additional deaths, with eight still pending confirmation. This brings to six the official total of COVID-19 deaths in the WCDHD jurisdiction. All of the deaths so far have been in Lincoln County.
The newly confirmed cases include two men between 70 and 79 years old who died Aug. 20 and Aug. 25, and a man between 60 and 69 who died Sept. 28.
WCDHD was closed Monday in observance of Columbus Day, according to an automated email reply.
