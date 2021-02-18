West Central District Health Department updates community on COVID-19 vaccine registration, progress

During the PHCC update, there was some confusion in the comments about where people should sign up for a vaccine, and some users advised others to sign up at Walmart to receive the vaccine. Through the Federal Retail Pharmacy Program, North Platte’s Walmart is scheduled to receive 200 doses of the vaccine each week.

While eligible people had been able to sign up through the Walmart website to receive vaccines as part of the Federal Retail Pharmacy Program, that is no longer an option, according to Vanderheiden. Instead, WCDHD will give Walmart a list of people who signed up through the WCDHD registration, and Walmart will work on that alongside the health department until the state system is fully up and running.

Eventually, Vanderheiden said, when the state system is completely set up, eligible people will be able to register online, and then will receive an email allowing them to schedule their appointment on a certain day and time at a specific place, whether it’s the health department or a pharmacy.

Until then, WCDHD will be working through the eligible people among the 3,000 electronic and paper registration forms the department has received. To avoid being missed, Vanderheiden stressed, it’s important for people to identify on their form if they are in a priority group.