West Central District Health Department updates community on COVID-19 vaccine registration, progress

The West Central District Health Department is urging people to make sure the information on their COVID-19 vaccination registration is accurate and complete, and that, when eligible, those younger than 64 only register through the state site going forward.
“We don’t want people signing up multiple places and then canceling an appointment or not showing up, and then we’ve got vaccine we’re struggling to get in an arm in a timely fashion,” said Shannon Vanderheiden, executive director. “I don’t think people realize how critical that is — we don’t want to waste a dose because somebody no-shows or had set up multiple appointments. This vaccine is too much of liquid gold right now to even run that chance.”
In Wednesday’s Public Health Command Center briefing, Vanderheiden explained that those over 65 years old who already registered through the health department do not need to register a second time through the state site, vaccinate.ne.gov.
“We have your form, please rest assured we have it,” Vanderheiden said during the Facebook Live video. “If we haven’t contacted you, we will be.”
Those who are 64 years old and younger should sign up on the state website.
“It’s so critical for people to understand that if they are not 65 or older, they will not be getting a call from us,” Vanderheiden said. “If they are not 65, they need to register on the state site. We are not pulling those (forms) over. They were not in a priority group.”
During the PHCC update, there was some confusion in the comments about where people should sign up for a vaccine, and some users advised others to sign up at Walmart to receive the vaccine. Through the Federal Retail Pharmacy Program, North Platte’s Walmart is scheduled to receive 200 doses of the vaccine each week.
While eligible people had been able to sign up through the Walmart website to receive vaccines as part of the Federal Retail Pharmacy Program, that is no longer an option, according to Vanderheiden. Instead, WCDHD will give Walmart a list of people who signed up through the WCDHD registration, and Walmart will work on that alongside the health department until the state system is fully up and running.
Eventually, Vanderheiden said, when the state system is completely set up, eligible people will be able to register online, and then will receive an email allowing them to schedule their appointment on a certain day and time at a specific place, whether it’s the health department or a pharmacy.
Until then, WCDHD will be working through the eligible people among the 3,000 electronic and paper registration forms the department has received. To avoid being missed, Vanderheiden stressed, it’s important for people to identify on their form if they are in a priority group.
“If they were a health care worker or an educator, and they didn’t identify that on the application, we have no way of knowing,” Vanderheiden said. “Let’s say they’re 60, yet they’re a health care worker. They’re not going to go in a priority group, because we don’t know they’re a health care worker or a teacher. So making sure they mark (those things) is critical.”
More by Susan Szuch
5 stories highlighting science and innovation in North Platte
When you think of North Platte, you might just think of the railroad and corn. But there’s a fair bit of science and innovation happening out here in West Central Nebraska, too.
Great Plains Health is the only hospital in Nebraska participating in an expanded use study of the medication aviptadil.
The relationship with the University of Nebraska Medical Center makes it possible for GPH to try out technology like this.
There was a lot of concern about adequate personal protective equipment. Enter the North Platte Public Library and npDevs.
Life was impacted for many during the pandemic, but RDAP made sure people had access to resources they may need.
The West Central District Health Department created their own dial for assessing risk by examining other counties' criteria.
Digital editor for The North Platte Telegraph.