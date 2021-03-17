West Central District Health Department urges eligible people to register for current vaccination openings

The West Central District Health Department has announced that there are openings Wednesday and Thursday for those who need to receive their first COVID-19 vaccine dose.

The press release listed healthcare workers, first responders, utilities workers, homeless shelter staff, corrections staff, educators, funeral homes staff, grocery staff, food processing staff, transportation, US postal services workers, public transit workers or who are 50 years of age and older as eligible.

Register first at vaccinate.ne.gov and then schedule at wcdhdfox31721.timetap.com.

The WCDHD emphasized that it is not a walk-in clinic, but that people need to be registered to receive the vaccination.