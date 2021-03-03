West Central District Health Department: Vaccinations open to all people in Phase 1B

Workers at funeral homes, grocery stores, public transit and the U.S. Postal Service are now eligible to receive the COVID-19 vaccine.

In Wednesday’s Public Health Command Center update, West Central District Health Department Executive Director Shannon Vanderheiden said anyone in Phase 1B, regardless of their population group or priority tier, can sign up for the vaccine.

Phase 1B includes:

» People who are 65 and older.

» First responders.

» Utility workers.

» Homeless shelter staff.

» Corrections staff.

» Educators.

» Funeral home workers.

» Grocery store staff.

» Food processing workers.

» Transportation.

» U.S. Postal Service employees.

» Public transit.

In addition, Vanderheiden encourages all those who want to be vaccinated to sign up at vaccinate.ne.gov, but not to expect a response until their priority group is being vaccinated.