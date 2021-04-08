 Skip to main content
West Central District Health Department's COVID-19 risk dial increases
Local COVID-19 news

In the last week, the area has seen 27 cases of COVID-19, according to a press release from West Central District Health Department.

The increase in cases, in addition to increased weekly positivity rate, decreased ICU availability and delayed contact tracing, contributed to the risk dial moving up to 1.83, which is still in the moderate, or yellow, risk level. At 1.9, the dial moves into the elevated orange level.

