West Central District Health Department's dial decreases slightly, remains in elevated risk level

The COVID-19 Risk Dial moved from a 2.19 down to a 2.12 this week, which remains within the elevated risk level, according to a West Central District Health Department press release.
The WCDHD cited decreases in the weekly positivity rate, case rate per million, and availability of medical and surgical beds. The health department also said there were increases in trajectory of cases and average daily hospitalizations.
