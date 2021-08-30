 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
West central Nebraska campsites booking up fast ahead of Labor Day
0 comments
featured

West central Nebraska campsites booking up fast ahead of Labor Day

{{featured_button_text}}
West central Nebraska campsites booking up fast ahead of Labor Day

Blue water and green grass, trees and hills beckon Monday afternoon on the east side of Jeffrey Reservoir south of Brady. Though public access to the 605-acre lake is limited, many other lakes will be available for last-blast-of-summer activities throughout west central Nebraska this Labor Day weekend.

 Todd von Kampen / The North Platte Telegraph

Like it or not, summer’s rushing toward its unofficial Labor Day conclusion throughout west central Nebraska.

Temperatures are expected to let up from August’s lengthy hot spell, with North Platte’s highs forecast in the low to mid-80s all weekend by the National Weather Service office at Lee Bird Field.

The region’s lakes and recreation areas will once again beckon to day users, though overnight camping spots at Lakes McConaughy and Ogallala had sold out by Monday afternoon.

But the local Lake McConaughy Facebook page reported about 4 p.m. CT that camping sites had been fully booked for the entire weekend. Some private campground spaces and rooms remained available, it said.

Both lakes, where the Nebraska Game & Parks Commission has instituted summer-long reservation-only camping, have multiple open day-use sites. First-come, first-served camping at Lake Mac and the “little lake” resumes Sept. 13.

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

Camping for the holiday weekend was also sold out at Johnson Lake near Lexington and Victoria Springs State Recreation Area east of Anselmo, according to Monday afternoon checks of Game & Parks websites for those attractions.

Smith Falls State Park near Valentine had limited single-night camping reservations as of Monday afternoon. The Nebraska National Forest’s Bessey Ranger Division campground near Halsey was down to one single-night RV reservation for Sunday.

First-come, first-served camping remains available at several other Game & Parks areas, including Lake Maloney and Buffalo Bill near North Platte, Sutherland Reservoir, Red Willow near McCook and Enders Reservoir near Imperial.

For those willing to drive farther, Chadron State Park and Fort Robinson State Park near Crawford were down to limited single-night camping. Limited lodge rooms and cabins also were available at Fort Robinson.

The Nebraska State Fair at Grand Island’s Fonner Park continues its 2021 edition through Labor Day. Campground spaces were sold out, according to the fair’s website.

Finally, Nebraska football opens its 2021 home schedule against Fordham at 11 a.m. CT at Lincoln’s Memorial Stadium.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Economic damage from Ida not as bad as feared

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Valentine man charged with murder, accused of using ax
Crime

Valentine man charged with murder, accused of using ax

According to court documents, two Cherry County sheriff’s deputies responded after a woman called dispatch at 8 p.m. MDT Monday and said Kilmer had shown up at her residence in Eli in nothing but his underwear with blood on his arms and hands.

North Platte Kids Academy to close due to lack of staffing
Local

North Platte Kids Academy to close due to lack of staffing

“Despite approaching this crisis from several ways with various incentives,” the board said in the post, “we have not been able to add the amount of staff necessary to continue providing the quality care that parents have come to expect from NPKA.”

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News