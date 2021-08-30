West central Nebraska campsites booking up fast ahead of Labor Day

Like it or not, summer’s rushing toward its unofficial Labor Day conclusion throughout west central Nebraska.
Temperatures are expected to let up from August’s lengthy hot spell, with North Platte’s highs forecast in the low to mid-80s all weekend by the National Weather Service office at Lee Bird Field.
The region’s lakes and recreation areas will once again beckon to day users, though overnight camping spots at Lakes McConaughy and Ogallala had sold out by Monday afternoon.
But the local Lake McConaughy Facebook page reported about 4 p.m. CT that camping sites had been fully booked for the entire weekend. Some private campground spaces and rooms remained available, it said.
Both lakes, where the Nebraska Game & Parks Commission has instituted summer-long reservation-only camping, have multiple open day-use sites. First-come, first-served camping at Lake Mac and the “little lake” resumes Sept. 13.
Camping for the holiday weekend was also sold out at Johnson Lake near Lexington and Victoria Springs State Recreation Area east of Anselmo, according to Monday afternoon checks of Game & Parks websites for those attractions.
Smith Falls State Park near Valentine had limited single-night camping reservations as of Monday afternoon. The Nebraska National Forest’s Bessey Ranger Division campground near Halsey was down to one single-night RV reservation for Sunday.
First-come, first-served camping remains available at several other Game & Parks areas, including Lake Maloney and Buffalo Bill near North Platte, Sutherland Reservoir, Red Willow near McCook and Enders Reservoir near Imperial.
For those willing to drive farther, Chadron State Park and Fort Robinson State Park near Crawford were down to limited single-night camping. Limited lodge rooms and cabins also were available at Fort Robinson.
The Nebraska State Fair at Grand Island’s Fonner Park continues its 2021 edition through Labor Day. Campground spaces were sold out, according to the fair’s website.
Finally, Nebraska football opens its 2021 home schedule against Fordham at 11 a.m. CT at Lincoln’s Memorial Stadium.