West central Nebraska companies to receive grants for high-speed internet connections

More than $29.5 million in funding under the Remote Access Rural Broadband Grant program will go toward developing or providing better high-speed internet connections across the state.

Gov. Pete Ricketts announced the grants and recipients Thursday, including several in west central Nebraska.

“These grants will lead to better broadband service in many areas of the state that are currently underserved,” Ricketts said in a media release. “The enhanced service will equip more of our rural communities with the technology needed to conduct business online, make virtual health visits and engage in distance learning opportunities.”

The broadband program is one of four grants designed and administered by the Nebraska Department of Economic Development this year to support the state’s economic recovery in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic.

“COVID-19 has underscored the need for a more concentrated, collaborative effort to improve our state’s broadband infrastructure,” Anthony L. Goins, the director of the Department of Economic Development, said in the media release. “This grant is an important first step toward ensuring all citizens of Nebraska have the opportunity to participate in the digital economy.”