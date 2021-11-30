West central Nebraskans part of committee gathering info on electronic cattle ID options

ALLIANCE — An 11-member group drawn from Nebraska’s livestock industry will gather information toward greater use of electronic inspection under a 2021 state law.

Six west central Nebraskans are part of the subcommittee approved Sept. 8 by the Nebraska Brand Committee, the agency said in a press release.

State senators included “e-inspection” as an option for proving cattle ownership under Legislative Bill 572, enacted in May.

Subcommittee members have been asked to seek “experiential knowledge” and technical information about how “non-visual identifiers” might be used in proving ownership, the Brand Committee said.

LB 572 retained Nebraska’s historic emphasis on using physical brands to verify ownership, while also more fully enabling alternatives as technology advances.

The e-inspection subcommittee has been asked for insight as to how different types of cattle producers could use electronic inspection “while maintaining the integrity of the brand laws,” the Brand Committee said.

The 11-member group’s recommendations will be presented at future public Brand Committee meetings, it adds.